Comedy Needs to Retire ‘It Was Just A Joke’

1. It’s time for comedy to retire the “it was just a joke” excuse.

By Caroline Framke in Vox

2. This might explain the link between some diseases and birth month.

By the Columbia University Medical Center

3. How a genetic mutation helps the Amish fight aging and diabetes — and could help us all.

By Michael Irving in New Atlas

4. This software lets you use spare computer time to help post bail for someone who needs it.

By Alex Lee in Alphr

5. The next frontier for science is citizen engagement.

By Louise Lief in Discover

