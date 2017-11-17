Comedy Needs to Retire ‘It Was Just A Joke’

By The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM EST
IDEAS
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. It’s time for comedy to retire the “it was just a joke” excuse.

By Caroline Framke in Vox

2. This might explain the link between some diseases and birth month.

By the Columbia University Medical Center

3. How a genetic mutation helps the Amish fight aging and diabetes — and could help us all.

By Michael Irving in New Atlas

4. This software lets you use spare computer time to help post bail for someone who needs it.

By Alex Lee in Alphr

5. The next frontier for science is citizen engagement.

By Louise Lief in Discover

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

IDEAS
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE