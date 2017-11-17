President Donald Trump has criticized Senator Al Franken in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him, taking to Twitter Thursday night to weigh in on the scandal. Referring to the Senator as “Al Frankenstien,” the president alluded to a 1995 incident when Franken, then a Saturday Night Live writer, proposed a skit in which he would appear to drug and rape journalist Lesley Stahl.

Social media users were quick to point out that Trump has stayed largely silent about allegations that a Republican candidate for Senate, Roy Moore, made sexual advances toward teenage girls and assaulted several women. Others recounted an audio recording that surfaced during Trump’s presidential campaign, in which Trump was captured on a hot mic making crass remarks about women and bragging that he could “do anything” to them.

More than a dozen women have also accused Trump of sexual misconduct, a fact not lost on the president’s most vocal critics.

Here’s how some users replied.