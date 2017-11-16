These Are the Best Black Friday Video Game Deals

Looking for the best Black Friday video game deals this 2017 shopping season? Whether you’re gaming on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch, these are the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.
We found some great Black Friday deals for the consoles themselves, too, including discounts on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and more. Sorry, Nintendo Switch seekers: That console’s so new it’ll be tough to find deep discounts, but you may have luck finding some bundles that include a few games cheaper than they would be sold individually.
Here are some of the Black Friday video game highlights so far:
Black Friday video game deals (across consoles)
Assassin’s Creed Origins: $29, Amazon
Call of Duty: WWII: $40, Amazon
Destiny 2: $30, Amazon
FIFA 18: $30, Amazon
South Park: The Fractured But Whole: $29, Amazon
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus: $25, Amazon
Black Friday deals on PlayStation 4 games
Horizon Zero Dawn: $20, Amazon
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy: $20, Amazon
MLB: The Show 17: $20, Amazon
The Last of Us Remastered: $15, Amazon
God of War 3 Remastered: $15, Amazon
Everybody’s Golf: $20, Amazon
The Evil Within 2: $25, Best Buy
Black Friday deals on Xbox One games
Forza Motorsport 7:$29, Amazon
Gears of War 4: $15, Amazon
Halo 5: Guardians: $15, Amazon
Red Dead Redemption: $10, Amazon
Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition: $10, Amazon
Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch games
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer’s Edition:$40, Amazon
1-2-Switch: $25, Amazon
Minecraft Story Mode Complete Adventure: $15, Amazon
Black Friday deals on video game consoles
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB for $200 at: Costco, Jet.com, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Newegg, Toys R Us
Xbox One S 500GB for $190 at: Microsoft, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Toys R Us, Jet.com, Costco
Nintendo Switch Mega-Bundle: Newegg, $760
Nintendo 2DS Zelda Edition for $80 at: Walmart, Best Buy, Target