These Are the Best Black Friday Video Game Deals

Looking for the best Black Friday video game deals this 2017 shopping season? Whether you’re gaming on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch, these are the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.

We found some great Black Friday deals for the consoles themselves, too, including discounts on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and more. Sorry, Nintendo Switch seekers: That console’s so new it’ll be tough to find deep discounts, but you may have luck finding some bundles that include a few games cheaper than they would be sold individually.

Here are some of the Black Friday video game highlights so far:

Black Friday video game deals (across consoles)

Assassin’s Creed Origins: $29, Amazon

Call of Duty: WWII: $40, Amazon

Destiny 2: $30, Amazon

FIFA 18: $30, Amazon

South Park: The Fractured But Whole: $29, Amazon

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus: $25, Amazon

Black Friday deals on PlayStation 4 games

Horizon Zero Dawn: $20, Amazon

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy: $20, Amazon

MLB: The Show 17: $20, Amazon

The Last of Us Remastered: $15, Amazon

God of War 3 Remastered: $15, Amazon

Everybody’s Golf: $20, Amazon

The Evil Within 2: $25, Best Buy

Black Friday deals on Xbox One games

Forza Motorsport 7:$29, Amazon

Gears of War 4: $15, Amazon

Halo 5: Guardians: $15, Amazon

Red Dead Redemption: $10, Amazon

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition: $10, Amazon

Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch games

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer’s Edition:$40, Amazon

1-2-Switch: $25, Amazon

Minecraft Story Mode Complete Adventure: $15, Amazon

Black Friday deals on video game consoles

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB for $200 at: Costco, Jet.com, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Newegg, Toys R Us

Xbox One S 500GB for $190 at: Microsoft, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Toys R Us, Jet.com, Costco

Nintendo Switch Mega-Bundle: Newegg, $760

Nintendo 2DS Zelda Edition for $80 at: Walmart, Best Buy, Target

