Taylor Swift has announced the dates and locations for her Reputation stadium tour, which will take place in the U.S. between May 8 and Oct. 6 next year.
The 27-year-old will be performing on 27 dates in more than 20 different cities across the country, kicking off at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and ending at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The tickets can be bought using Ticketmaster, and details about price and VIP packages have not yet been released. Avid Swift fans can register for Taylor Swift Tix presale access before 12 p.m. ET on Nov. 28. The presale will run between Dec. 5 and Dec. 8.
Predictably, the internet went into meltdown mode following the announcement, with many social media users voicing their frustration at not knowing when Swift is coming to their country. Date’s for the pop star’s international tour will be announced at a later date.
Below is the full list of dates and locations for Swift’s highly anticipated tour.
May 8: University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
May 12: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
May 19: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
May 22: CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington
May 25: Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
June 2: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
June 30: Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky
July 7: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
July 10: FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.
July 14: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
July 17: First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
July 21: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
July 28: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
August 4: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
August 7: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
August 11: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
August 14: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
August 18: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida
August 25: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
August 28: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
September 1: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
September 8: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
September 15: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
September 18: The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri
September 22: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
September 29: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
October 6: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas