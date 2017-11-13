Taylor Swift has announced the dates and locations for her Reputation stadium tour, which will take place in the U.S. between May 8 and Oct. 6 next year.

The 27-year-old will be performing on 27 dates in more than 20 different cities across the country, kicking off at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and ending at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The tickets can be bought using Ticketmaster, and details about price and VIP packages have not yet been released. Avid Swift fans can register for Taylor Swift Tix presale access before 12 p.m. ET on Nov. 28. The presale will run between Dec. 5 and Dec. 8.

Predictably, the internet went into meltdown mode following the announcement, with many social media users voicing their frustration at not knowing when Swift is coming to their country. Date’s for the pop star’s international tour will be announced at a later date.

Below is the full list of dates and locations for Swift’s highly anticipated tour.

May 8: University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

May 12: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

May 19: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

May 22: CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington

May 25: Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

June 2: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

June 30: Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky

July 7: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

July 10: FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.

July 14: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

July 17: First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

July 21: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

July 28: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

August 4: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

August 7: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

August 11: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

August 14: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

August 18: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

August 25: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

August 28: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

September 1: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

September 8: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

September 15: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

September 18: The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri

September 22: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

September 29: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

October 6: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas