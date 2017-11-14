These Are the Best Black Friday Deals in Tech
By Lisa Eadicicco
2:27 PM EST

Black Friday — which this year is Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving — is just around the corner. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and even Amazon have already started promoting their big deals — and some Black Friday deals start well before Thanksgiving.

Here’s a look at some of the best Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, tablets and other tech gadgets from a variety of retailers. Keep in mind that some of these deals may vary by location and may only be available in limited quantities.

Black Friday TV deals

Best Buy

Walmart

  • Samsung 65-inch Class Curved 4K Smart TV for $998. Walmart is offering this curved Samsung 4K smart TV for $300 less than its usual price of $1,298. It supports HDR and Dolby Digital Plus and is wall-mountable.
  • Samsung 40-inch Class 4K Smart TV for $328. Those who still want an affordable 4K TV for a small den or bedroom may want to check out this 40-inch 4K TV from Samsung.

Target

  • Polaroid 32-inch LED TV for $89.99. If you’re looking for a spare TV for the kitchen or playroom, Target is selling a 32-inch Polaroid TV for less than $100.

Black Friday laptop deals

Best Buy

Finding a high-quality laptop with the latest processors for less than $800 can be tough, which is why this Best Buy bargain is a good deal. Marked down from $849.99, the laptop includes an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, a 13-inch 1920 x 1080 touch screen, 256GB of storage space and 8GB of memory.

Walmart

This deal includes an HP touchscreen laptop with 1TB of storage and 8GB of memory, a mouse, and a backpack.

Target

Those who need a laptop just for getting online may want to consider a Chromebook, particularly since this model from HP is available for $80.99 less than its usual price of $299.99. It has 16GB of storage and a screen that can bend backward so that the laptop can be used in different modes.

Black Friday tablet deals

Walmart

Apple’s cheapest full-sized iPad is even less expensive on Black Friday. Walmart is selling the 32GB Wi-Fi version it for $80 less than the regular price of $329.

Target

Target is selling the smaller-sized iPad Pro for $120 less than its usual price of $649.99. Unlike the standard 5th-generation iPad, Apple’s iPad Pro tablets work with the company’s Apple Pencil stylus and include a faster processor.

Usually $149.99, Target’s discount on the 32GB Fire HD 10 chops $50 off the original price. Amazon tablets are ideal for those who are seeking an affordable tablet for entertainment, since its interface is optimized for easily browsing books and videos.

Black Friday accessory deals

Walmart

If there’s a PC gamer on your holiday shopping list, check out this four-piece set available through Walmart, which includes a Razer Cynosa Pro keyboard, DeathAdder mouse, Kraken headset, and Goliath mousepad. That’s a solid deal considering Razer’s Cynosa keyboard alone is priced at $79.99.

Target

  • JBL Charge 3 for $89.99. This waterproof Bluetooth speaker, which the company claims offers 20 hours of battery life, is on sale for $60 off its original $149.99 price.
  • DJI Spark Drone for $399. With its compact size and easy-to-use controls, the DJI Spark was already one of the most accessible drones for novices. Now Target is slashing the drone’s price down to $399 from $499.
  • Beats Studio2 Wireless Headphones for $159.99. These over-ear headphones include adaptive noise canceling and are on sale for $220 off their original price of $379.99.

Black Friday smartphone deals

Walmart

Walmart is throwing in a bonus gift card for those who activate any of the following smartphones on a contract with AT&T or Verizon: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Target

Black Friday smart home deals

Walmart

  • Google Home for $79. Walmart is cutting $50 off Google’s original smart speaker, the Google Home, which is usually priced at $129.
  • Arlo Camera 3-Pack for $199. This smart security camera setup, which includes three weatherproof wireless cameras capable of night vision and motion detection, are on sale for $200 off their original price.

Target

  • Google Home Mini or Amazon Echo Dot for $29. Both Google’s and Amazon’s miniature voice-activated speakers are on sale for $30 less than their usual price of $50. The retailer is also throwing in a $10 Target gift card for those who buy a Google Home Mini.
  • Amazon Echo Show for $179.99. Amazon’s usually pricey Echo Show, which was the first Echo device to include a screen and is capable of video calling, is on sale for $50 less than its regular price of $229.99.

Black Friday Apple Watch and Fitbit deals

Walmart

  • Fitbit Alta HR or Fitbit Charge 2 for $99. Walmart’s discount chops $50 off the price of these fitness trackers and throws in an extra band, which would usually cost an extra $30.

Target

  • Apple Watch Series 1 for $179.99. Target is selling Apple’s first-generation smartwatch for $70 off its usual price of $249.99.

(Read TIME’s affiliate link policy.)

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE