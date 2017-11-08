Game of Thrones' Actor on Why You May Have Seen the Last of Meera Reed

While Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch Dolorous Edd has already revealed that he will be back for the final season of Game of Thrones, the fate of Meera Reed is apparently still up in the air. In an interview with Metro UK, Ellie Kendrick — who plays Meera — hinted that her season seven farewell to Bran Stark may have been her last scene in the HBO drama.

“It’s funny because I always get asked, ‘What’s going to happen? Are you in it?’ Genuinely the truth is I don’t know,” she said. “I wait for the phone to ring and then I find out, but it hasn’t rung so I don’t know. I’ll find out whether I am or not at some point, but for now I haven’t been notified so I’m yet to discover.”

However, if Meera does reenter the fray from Greywater Watch, Kendrick has big dreams for her character’s return. “All I can hope for is Meera is going to come back on a dragon and be the new queen,” she said. “That’d be pretty sweet for me. But somehow, not quite sure that’s how it’s going to turn out.”