Halo Top Is About to Launch Its First Brick and Mortar Scoop Shop

Halo Top, the low-calorie ice cream brand whose pints have taken over grocery store freezer aisles, will open its first brick and mortar retail location in Los Angeles this month.

Starting Nov. 15, Los Angeles residents can buy fresh scoops of Halo Top ice cream at its first scoop shop at the Westfield Topanga shopping center, the company said. The scoop shop will sell Halo Top’s popular pint flavors, like Vanilla Bean, Cinnamon Roll, Pancakes and Waffles, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Red Velvet, Sea Salt Caramel and Caramel Macchiato. Halo Top will also debut a line of low calorie soft serve options at the shop, including Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, Strawberry and Birthday Cake.

Customers can add toppings like marshmallow sauce, fresh mango, mochi and shredded coconut to the ice cream, which is typically between 280 and 360 calories per pint.

“The only time I ‘cheat’ on Halo Top is when I get frozen yogurt loaded with toppings,” Halo Top CEO Justin Woolverton said in a statement. “Our goal with the Scoop Shop is to let our fans add all the toppings they could possibly want to a soft serve version of Halo Top.”

The Halo Top scoop shop will be offering free ice cream and soft serve for a grand opening event starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 15.