If you’re trying to type the letter “i” to a friend on your iPhone and instead get the letter “a” and some weird symbol, don’t worry. You are not alone.

Along with the addition of a few new emojis, the latest iPhone iOS update — iOS 11.1 — brought along a major glitch that has some users struggling to type coherent sentences. The glitch has impacted a number of iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices with the updated software — and has not yet been resolved by Apple.

However, the company is suggesting a quick fix: changing the settings for the letter “i” in your keyboard settings.

Here’s how to do it:

Go into your Settings

Click “General”

Click “Keyboard”

Click “Text Replacement”

Click “+” to add a new one

Type an upper-case “I” under “Phrase” and type a lower-case “i” under “Shortcut.”

That fix should solve the glitch for now. It is unclear when the glitch will be resolved by Apple, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TIME.