If you’re trying to type the letter “i” to a friend on your iPhone and instead get the letter “a” and some weird symbol, don’t worry. You are not alone.
Along with the addition of a few new emojis, the latest iPhone iOS update — iOS 11.1 — brought along a major glitch that has some users struggling to type coherent sentences. The glitch has impacted a number of iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices with the updated software — and has not yet been resolved by Apple.
However, the company is suggesting a quick fix: changing the settings for the letter “i” in your keyboard settings.
Here’s how to do it:
- Go into your Settings
- Click “General”
- Click “Keyboard”
- Click “Text Replacement”
- Click “+” to add a new one
- Type an upper-case “I” under “Phrase” and type a lower-case “i” under “Shortcut.”
That fix should solve the glitch for now. It is unclear when the glitch will be resolved by Apple, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TIME.