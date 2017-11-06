American Idol is back!

The ABC vocal competition series is set to premiere on Sunday, March 11, host Ryan Seacrest announced during Live! with Kelly & Ryan on Monday.

Katy Perry, one of the judges for the upcoming reboot, also tweeted the news along with a photo of herself, Seacrest and fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

In an interview with Good Morning America last month, the judges — who Perry dubbed “the dream team” — opened up about working together on American Idol, and revealed how they’ll go about finding new talent during the audition process.

“There’s still talent out there to be discovered,” said Perry. “There are still stars and diamonds in the rough and I think the great American dream — we can revive that in a way and show people that if they have the talent, if they work really hard…maybe we can give them a little platform to just shine.”

Echoed Richie, “It’s amazing the confidence this new generation has, and I think what’s really wonderful for us is that we get to see it—and if any way, try to tweak it just a little bit. They don’t need much but I’m telling you what’s coming down the pipeline is really exciting.”

Auditions kicked off in August in Portland, Oregon, with the show traveling to 23 cities. This year, fans also have the opportunity to audition online or through social media by using #TheNextIdol hashtag.

This article originally appeared on People.com