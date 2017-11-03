In lieu of one of their classic necklaces or engagement rings, Tiffany’s is hoping that customers will spring for a different extravagance this holiday season — a $9,000 ball of yarn.

The luxury jewelry company recently debuted a new Home and Accessories collection that not only features the lavish knitting accoutrement, but a number of other “ordinary objects made extraordinary” that come with a hefty price tag attached.

“The Everyday Objects collection transforms utilitarian items into handcrafted works of art,” Tiffany’s describes its new offering.

In addition to the handspun sterling silver yarn ball, the available selection includes pieces such as a $10,000 bird’s nest, $1,500 coffee can, $425 protractor and $250 crazy straw with a Tiffany Blue enamel accent

“Woven from delicate strands of silver and housing three Tiffany Blue blue porcelain eggs, this whimsical limited edition design was inspired by a 1969 engagement ad from the Tiffany Archives,” the description of the bird’s nest reads. “This piece is one of a limited edition of five handmade in New York in 2017.”

Who’s ready to shop?