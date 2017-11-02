Half of Americans Think Trump Committed a Crime Related to Russia, Poll Finds

Roughly half of Americans think President Donald Trump may have committed a crime related to Russian interference with the 2016 election, according to a new poll from the Washington Post and ABC News.

Forty-nine percent of respondents said the president likely committed a crime, though the majority of those individuals said they based their answer “on suspicion only.” Forty-four percent said it’s unlikely that Trump committed a crime, and 7% had no opinion.

The poll, which was released Thursday, also revealed that more than half of Americans — 58% of survey respondents — approve of the way Robert Mueller, who is overseeing the investigation into possible collaboration between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, is handling the case. That’s higher than Trump’s third-quarter job approval rate (almost 37%), the Supreme Court’s approval rate (42%) and Congress’ approval rate (just under 14%).

Conversely, only 37% of the survey population felt that Trump is cooperating with Mueller’s investigation — roughly the same proportion that approves of his recent job performance.

Thirty-one percent of the poll’s respondents self-identified as Democrats, 23% identified as Republicans and 38% identified as independents.