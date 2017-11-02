Big Tech’s Appetite for New Talent is Hurting Universities

By The Aspen Institute
8:00 AM EDT
IDEAS
1. Big tech’s appetite for new talent is hurting universities.

By Ian Sample in the Guardian

2. Got leftover pumpkins? Here’s how to make good use of them.

By Theo Ellin Ballew in Ozy

3. Would the NBA handle Colin Kaepernick’s protest better than the NFL?

By Martenzie Johnson in the Undefeated

4. Here’s how to stop social media fake news without help from Congress.

By Krist Novoselic in Rolling Stone

5. Why hiring teams can help companies succeed.

By Sydney Finkelstein in the Wall Street Journal

