Osama bin Laden Had Pixar's Cars and Other Cartoons in His Movie Collection

Thousands of files about Osama bin Laden released by the CIA on Wednesday revealed he had a surprising movie collection that included American cartoons, Hollywood movies and documentaries about himself.

The movies stored in Bin Laden’s collection included Antz, Chicken Little, Cars, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Home on the Range and The Three Musketeers, according to the CIA. Experts have noted that such movies could have been viewing material for kids or family members in his compound.

Bin Laden, the Al Qaeda leader responsible for the 9/11 attacks, also had several documentaries and TV specials about himself, including Where in the World is Osama bin Laden and CNN’s In the Footsteps of bin Laden.

The files released Wednesday were recovered from bin Laden’s compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan — where he was killed during a May 2011 raid. The materials contain information about Al Qaeda’s inner workings, revealing strategies and disagreements within the group.

“Today’s release of recovered al-Qa‘ida letters, videos, audio files and other materials provides the opportunity for the American people to gain further insights into the plans and workings of this terrorist organization,” CIA Director Mike Pompeo said in a statement.