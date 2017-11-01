IDEAS
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.
1. We might not have enough minerals to meet electric car demand.
By Erik Shilling in Jalopnik
2. Could this pay-by-the-minute gym app make memberships history?
By Rina Raphael in Fast Company
3. Spider venom could unlock environmentally friendly pesticides.
By Katherine Ellen Foley in Quartz
4. In Lima, billboards don’t just advertise. They’re cleaning the air and providing drinking water.
By Niamh Ni Mhaoileoin in Ozy
5. Self-driving cars may revolutionize life for people with disabilities.
By Srikanth Saripalli in Smithsonian
