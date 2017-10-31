New York’s annual Village Halloween Parade will go on as planned Tuesday evening, despite an earlier terror attack in Lower Manhattan that left eight people dead.

The parade, now in its 44th year, marches costumed revelers down 6th Avenue from Spring Street to 16th Street. The event, which begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, will not be canceled due to the afternoon’s earlier events, but there will be an increased security presence, city officials said.

A 29-year-old male is currently in custody after driving a rented Home Depot pickup truck down a popular bike path in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon. The rampage killed at least eight and left dozens others injured, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference Tuesday.

There is no evidence of a continuing threat at this time, officials said.