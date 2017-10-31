The 20 Most Crowded Cities in the World

Cities like New York, Beijing, and Tokyo are known for being exceptionally crowded. Photos of massive crowds of people depict these cities’ residents doing everything from walking down the street to marching in parades and even sitting in traffic.

We all know these cities have giant populations, but do you know just how crowded they are? The United Nations data booklet, “The World’s Cities in 2016,” details the world’s most populated cities as well as population growth projections for 2030.

Tokyo, Japan, for example, is the most populated city in the world as of 2016 with nearly 39 million residents. Keep reading for the rest of the top 20 most populated cities all over the globe.

20. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Getty Images

Population in 2016: 12,981,000

Rio de Janeiro’s climate remains pleasant year-round, although the city is particularly crowded in the warmer months, and during the holiday season through Carnival in February.

Copacabana beach is one of the city’s most crowded locations, filled with locals and tourists alike.

19. Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

Getty Images

Population in 2016: 13,070,000

Located on the Pearl River just northwest of Hong Kong, Guangzhou is the third-largest city in China.

The bustling port city is one of China’s biggest commercial and manufacturing hubs, bringing in millions of workers from around the country.

Read more: 50 abandoned places around the world and the history behind them

18. Manila, Philippines

Getty Images

Population in 2016: 13,131,000

The capital city of the Philippines is known for its booming banking and commerce industries. The Port of Manila is the largest seaport in the country, serving the Philippines’ shipping industry.

17. Lagos, Nigeria

Getty Images

Population in 2016: 13,661,000

Lagos is Nigeria’s commercial capital, and it’s also one of the fastest growing cities in Africa. The UN projects that Lagos’ population will rise to 24,239,000 by 2030.

16. Chongqing, China

Getty Images

Population in 2016: 13,744,000

Given its close proximity to the Yangtze River, Chongqing is a prominent port city and industrial hub in southwest-central China.

The city is home to iron, steel, and other manufacturing plants, in addition to natural resources like coal, natural gas, and a variety of minerals. These resources and industries draw workers from all over the country.

15. Istanbul, Turkey

Getty Images

Population in 2016: 14,365,000

Aside from being a tourist hub that draws in visitors from all over the world, Istanbul is the center of Turkey’s economy.

Plus, The Istanbul New Airport is currently under construction, and expects to be able to handle 150 million passengers a year when it opens in 2018.

14. Kolkata (Calcutta), India