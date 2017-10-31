Politics
Search
Sign In
public healthUntreatable Gonorrhea Is Rapidly Spreading. Here’s What You Need to Know
TIME.com stock photos Condoms Sex
viralWendy Williams Quickly Recovered After She Fainted During Her Live Halloween Show
Global Citizen Festival 2017
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionKit Harington Will Be Back to Bless Your Life in This New HBO Show
Premiere Of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 7 - Arrivals
US-POLITICS-RUSSIA-PROBE-PAPADOPOULOS
George Papadopoulos in London. The former Trump campaign aide and foreign policy adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his Kremlin-related contacts, and more specifically on a Moscow-linked professor who was offering "dirt" on Trump's election rival Hillary Clinton. AFP/Getty Images
Russia Investigation

George Papadopolous Posted an Old Photo on Twitter and People Called Him Out

Pratheek Rebala,Haley Sweetland Edwards
1:45 PM ET

A week ago, on October 25, Donald Trump's former foreign policy advisor, George Papadopolous, appears to have posted a photo of himself on Twitter wearing a suit and standing the streets of London with the caption: "#business."

There are two things that are weird about that post.

First, we now know that less than three weeks before he posted that happy-go-lucky pic of himself, he pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents in an investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election and become what called a "proactive cooperator" in the ongoing case.

And second, that photo wasn't even taken in 2017. Or 2016. Or maybe not even 2015, for that matter.

Thanks to the great deductive powers of internet sleuths like Aric Toler and Alex Billig, we have pretty good reason to believe that the photo was actually taken sometime before May 2015.

One major giveaway is that all the stuff in the background of the photo has changed in the intervening years. A close analysis of Google Street View, which provides time-stamped images of popular street scenes, indicates, for example, that the stickers on a light pole behind Papadopoulos in the photo were removed sometime between July 2014 and May 2015. So if he was standing in front of those stickers on that pole, it definitely wasn't in October 2017.

Another red flag is that if you do a reverse Google Image Search of the photograph, it pops up in a Romanian news article from September 30, 2016.

We don't know why Papadopoulos posted the old picture. Maybe he wanted to present a positive image to everyone who he knew was going to be looking him up online. If that's the case, it worked. With his name making headlines, this old picture is all over the news.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME