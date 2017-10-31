White HouseHow Donald Trump Hired and Fired Paul Manafort
2016 Republican National Convention
Google DoodleGoogle Doodle Celebrates Halloween With This Ghostly Animated Tale
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
climate changeGlobal Warming May Be Worse for Our Health Than We Thought
Climate Change And Global Pollution To Be Discussed At Copenhagen Summit
Television

Kevin Spacey Won't Receive the International Emmy Founders Award After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Steve Helling / People
Oct 30, 2017

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Monday that it will not present Kevin Spacey with its 2017 International Emmy Founders Award.

The news comes the day after Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp came forward with the allegation that a then-26-year-old House of Cards star Kevin Spacey tried to have sex with Rapp when he was 14-years-old.

Related

2
TelevisionStranger Things Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
Television
Stranger Things Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Late Sunday, Spacey issued a public apology, though he said he didn’t remember the incident. He also used the statement to come out as gay.

“The International Academy has announced today that in light of recent events it will not honor Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award,” the organization said in a statement.

The Academy had announced the award in June, saying that the Oscar winner and House of Cards actor was “an individual who crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity.”

The award was scheduled to be presented at the International Emmy Awards Gala on November 20.

The rescinded award follows Netflix’s announcement that it would end House of Cards, in which the 58-year-old stars, after its upcoming sixth and final season.

Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital released a statement regarding the news: “Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey.

“In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME