Longest U.S. Flight
United Airlines has launched the longest flight from the U.S., from Los Angeles to Singapore.  Robert Alexander—Getty Images
Airlines

United Launched the Longest-Ever Nonstop Flight From the U.S.

Aric Jenkins
7:30 PM ET

United Airlines' newest operating route is one for the record books.

The Chicago-based carrier launched the longest nonstop service from the United States Friday when a flight departed from Los Angeles International Airport en route for Singapore's Changi Airport. The flight covers a distance of roughly 8,700 miles and was expected to take just under 18 hours.

While it's the United States' longest flight in terms of miles, United can't quite boast it has the world's longest flight by distance. Technically, the world's longest route is operated by Qatar Airways: A Doha to Auckland, New Zealand trip with a distance of 9,032 miles. But in terms of time, United's LAX-Singapore route edges Qatar's flight, which is scheduled to last 17 hours and 40 minutes.

United first announced the new long-distance route back in June. It had announced 8,446-mile flights between San Francisco and Singapore about a year earlier.

"Our commitment to our Los Angeles hub is more than 50 years strong and with today's new Singapore service announcement, we continue to strengthen our position as the leading U.S. carrier to Asia," United said in its June statement.

Follow TIME