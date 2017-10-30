President Donald Trump will hand out treats at the White House Halloween party on Monday afternoon, hours after a federal grand jury indicted his former campaign chief as part of the Russia probe.

Former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort and his longtime associate, Rick Gates, both turned themselves in to the FBI on Monday in response to felony charges including money laundering and conspiracy against the United States, the Associated Press reports. The arrests were a major step forward in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 election.

First Lady Melania Trump had previously announced the party on the South Lawn of the White House would take place from 4 to 7 p.m. ET. She and the president are scheduled to give cookies, candy and presidential M&Ms to local students who attend.

Watch live footage from the party above, beginning at 5:45 p.m. ET.