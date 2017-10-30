Politics
Former Trump Aide George Papadopoulos Pleads Guilty to Lying to FBI Agents in Russia Probe
Politics

Watch Live: President Trump Hosts White House Halloween Party as Russia Probe Intensifies

Julia Zorthian
10:56 AM ET

President Donald Trump will hand out treats at the White House Halloween party on Monday afternoon, hours after a federal grand jury indicted his former campaign chief as part of the Russia probe.

First Lady Melania Trump had previously announced the party on the South Lawn of the White House would take place from 4 to 7 p.m. ET. She and the president are scheduled to give cookies, candy and presidential M&Ms to local students who attend.

Watch live footage from the party above, beginning at 5:45 p.m. ET.

