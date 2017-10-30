A 12-Year-Old Boy Jumped From a Highway Overpass and Killed a Driver Below

Interstage 66 in Virginia, where a 12-year-old boy jumped from an overpass and fell onto a car, killing the driver.

Interstage 66 in Virginia, where a 12-year-old boy jumped from an overpass and fell onto a car, killing the driver. Cameron Davidson—Getty Images

A woman in Virginia was killed Saturday after a 12-year-old boy jumped from a highway overpass and landed on the SUV she was driving, authorities said.

Virginia State Police said Marisa Harris , 22, of Maryland, died at the scene while the 12-year-old boy survived with life-threatening injuries. The boy leaped from Interstate 66 and hit Harris’ 2005 Ford Escape at about 4:15 p.m., police said. State authorities said they are investigating the incident as an attempted suicide.

Harris was a graduate student at Marymount University who wanted to help children battling depression, her mother told WUSA 9 . The mother, who was not named, also told NBC Washington that her daughter was studying clinical counseling.

Mom sent this photo of 22yo Marisa Harris. Says Harris was in Marymount U's grad program & wanted to help kids like the 12yo involved @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/CNW7cO08Mv - Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) October 29, 2017

Police said Harris was driving with her boyfriend, who grabbed the steering wheel from the front passenger seat and brought the car to the side of the highway after the impact. He was not injured.