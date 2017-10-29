Politics
White House

President Trump's Approval Ratings Just Hit a New All-Time Low

Alana Abramson
10:13 AM ET

President Donald Trump's approval ratings have fallen to their lowest point since the start of his presidency, a new poll finds.

Just 38% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing as President, while 58% disapprove, according to the latest NBC/WSJ poll.

The previous low-water mark came in May, when the poll found Trump's approval rating was 39%. Prior to the latest poll, Trump's approval rating stood at 43%.

Trump's approval ratings are also historically low compared to those of his predecessors, according to NBC News. President Barack Obama had a 51% approval rating during his first fall in the White House, while President George W. Bush was at 88% in the weeks following the 9/11 attacks.

When breaking down Trump's approval ratings by topic, he received the highest marks for his handling of the hurricanes in Texas and Louisiana, the economy, and "his role as Commander in Chief." But he received a 33% approval rating for his handling of the shooting in Las Vegas earlier this month.

NBC News notes that the voters who reported the biggest drop in their approval of Trump include independents, white Americans, and white Americans without a college degree. The lattermost group constitutes a key part of Trump's voter base.

The poll was conducted October 23 through 26, in the midst of Trump's public dispute with the family of Sgt. La David Johnson, one of four soldiers recently killed in Niger. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

