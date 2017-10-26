Business
Search
Sign In
viralThese Inspirational 6th Grade Girls Created a Viral Remix
Setting the page on fire with some hard work
Food & DrinkThis Guy's Ranking of Pasta Shapes You've Never Heard of Is a Masterpiece
Pappardelle with mushroom, bacon, parmesan and basil
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
real estateNo One Wants to Buy Disgraced Presidential Candidate John Edwards' House
Business

The Internet Has Really Mixed Feelings About Starbucks' New Halloween Zombie Frappuccino

Julia Zorthian
6:02 PM ET

The Starbucks Zombie Frappuccino is officially on the market, so the reviews — and tidal wave of photos posted on social media — are in.

The Halloween drink, much like the Unicorn Frappuccino, seems to have been concocted for Instagram fame. The creme blend is tart apple and caramel-flavored, but of course the true value lives (and dies) in its appearance: a red mocha swirl of syrup drips like blood over the icy green body, and pink whipped cream on top is a pretty good representation of brains.

The photo fodder is only available Thursday through Tuesday, so people have already flocked to their nearest Starbucks to get ahold of the drink before it's gone.

Most people aren't dwelling on what the Frappuccino actually tastes like — and like the Unicorn Frappuccino, reviews of the drink itself have been mixed. One thing seems certain: liking sugar seems to be a prerequisite to enjoying the flavor.

Here's a sampling of what people are saying on social media, including good reviews, criticisms and some funny commentary:

The Positive

The Negative

The Rest

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME