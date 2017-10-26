The Starbucks Zombie Frappuccino is officially on the market, so the reviews — and tidal wave of photos posted on social media — are in.
The Halloween drink, much like the Unicorn Frappuccino, seems to have been concocted for Instagram fame. The creme blend is tart apple and caramel-flavored, but of course the true value lives (and dies) in its appearance: a red mocha swirl of syrup drips like blood over the icy green body, and pink whipped cream on top is a pretty good representation of brains.
The photo fodder is only available Thursday through Tuesday, so people have already flocked to their nearest Starbucks to get ahold of the drink before it's gone.
Most people aren't dwelling on what the Frappuccino actually tastes like — and like the Unicorn Frappuccino, reviews of the drink itself have been mixed. One thing seems certain: liking sugar seems to be a prerequisite to enjoying the flavor.
Here's a sampling of what people are saying on social media, including good reviews, criticisms and some funny commentary: