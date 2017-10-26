The Internet Has Really Mixed Feelings About Starbucks' New Halloween Zombie Frappuccino

The Starbucks Zombie Frappuccino is officially on the market, so the reviews — and tidal wave of photos posted on social media — are in.

The Halloween drink, much like the Unicorn Frappuccino, seems to have been concocted for Instagram fame. The creme blend is tart apple and caramel-flavored, but of course the true value lives (and dies) in its appearance: a red mocha swirl of syrup drips like blood over the icy green body, and pink whipped cream on top is a pretty good representation of brains.

The photo fodder is only available Thursday through Tuesday, so people have already flocked to their nearest Starbucks to get ahold of the drink before it's gone.

Most people aren't dwelling on what the Frappuccino actually tastes like — and like the Unicorn Frappuccino, reviews of the drink itself have been mixed. One thing seems certain: liking sugar seems to be a prerequisite to enjoying the flavor.

Here's a sampling of what people are saying on social media, including good reviews, criticisms and some funny commentary:

The Positive

Had mine and loved it so much. The staff in the @Starbucks I went drew on the board saying “R.I.P. PSL” hahaha so funny #zombiefrappuccino pic.twitter.com/RkibwUr0T8 - miaomiaomiaomiao (@shenyueya) October 26, 2017

Got the Zombie Frap at Starbucks today......ITS DELICIOUS!!!!😋Absolutely love it. Might have to get another one sometime this week. #starbucks #starbucksfrappuccino #zombiefrappuccino #drinks #frappuccino A post shared by Jessica Gratton (@dantefan44) on Oct 26, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

The Negative

Had it 7am this morning... my body is still jittering and my teeth hurt https://t.co/MgUVOfw2bH - S. (@GshiLV) October 26, 2017

The Rest

You were so preoccupied with whether or not you could, you didn't stop to think if you should #zombiefrappuccino - Tanner (BUT SPOOKY) (@tanvstheworld) October 26, 2017

I asked my barista at Starbucks 'so how you like making the #zombiefrappuccino besides the unicorn frap? She just looked into my eyes and said 'kill me now' 😂😂 #Starbucks - Carrie 🎃 (@wkendsatcarries) October 26, 2017