Here's the Secret Stranger Things Hack to Turn Your Spotify Into 'The Upside Down'

Just in time for the much-anticipated premiere of season 2 of Stranger Things this Friday, Spotify has a secret hack that lets you access The Upside Down on your own every time you listen to the Stranger Things soundtrack.

All you have to do to conjure up the sticky, spore-ridden goo of The Upside Down and a flashlight beam is to open Spotify on a web browser, play the Stranger Things soundtrack for either season 1 or 2 and wait for the Demogorgon to appear.

Be aware however, that any movement will make The Upside Down disappear and the dulcet tones of other, non- Stranger Things artists will not summon this otherworldly skin.