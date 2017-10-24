Tech
Search
Sign In
celebritiesLet the Spirit of Queen Beyoncé Tell You Your Past Present and Future With This Flawless 'Beyonséance'
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
viralBarbra Streisand Had a Foolproof Way of Proving to Her Mother That She Would Be a Star
2017 Tribeca Film Festival - Tribeca Talks: Storytellers: Barbra Streisand With Robert Rodriguez
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
FloridaFlorida Tourist Says She Doesn't Remember Drunkenly Attacking Woman During Zombie Bike Ride
Apple Holds Product Launch Event At New Campus In Cupertino
The new iPhone X is displayed during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California.  Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
Tech

Want Apple's iPhone X Before It Sells Out? Here's What You Should Do

Lisa Eadicicco
6:28 PM ET

Apple's long-awaited iPhone X will finally be available to preorder starting October 27, ahead of its November 3 launch. Apple's new smartphones usually sell out quickly, but the iPhone X may be particularly difficult to find this year due to reported production issues with the device. Several reports have suggested that this may be the case, but the most recent comes from Nikkei Asian Review, which indicates that initial shipments will only reach 20 million units. That's half of what Apple had planned, according to the report.

Related

Facebook on smartphones and tv's
facebookFacebook Is Experimenting With Splitting Its News Feed in Two
facebook
Facebook Is Experimenting With Splitting Its News Feed in Two

The iPhone X is one of the biggest changes Apple has made to the iPhone in years. It includes a new edge-to-edge 5.8-inch OLED screen with a 2,436-by-1,125 pixel resolution, making it sharper and bolder than that of Apple's other phones. There are also sensors on the front of the phone that enable it to recognize you by face, which means you can unlock your phone or authenticate a purchase just by looking at the iPhone X. Of the three new iPhones Apple announced on September 12, the iPhone X is undoubtedly the most radically updated.

Check out our tips below to try your luck at snagging one as soon as preorders go live.

Be on time

Preorders for the iPhone X will kick off at 12:00 a.m. PT, or 3:00 a.m. ET on October 27. You should be awake and ready to hit the order button the second the option becomes available if you want to have the best chance of securing a phone at launch.

Download the Apple Store App

It's typical for Apple's online store to malfunction just before a major product launch, and those who hope to get an iPhone X as soon as possible should take no chances. The free Apple Store app, available for iPhones or iPads, is probably the most reliable way to ensure your preorder will process smoothly. Download it now, then spend a few minutes getting familiar with navigating it.

Read more: 30 Ultimate Tech Gifts for Every Person on Your Holiday Shopping List

Make sure Apple Pay is set up

If you're ordering the iPhone X through Apple's mobile app, check that Apple Pay is properly set up with the payment card you intend to use. This is especially important to double check before ordering an iPhone X, as the card you have on file for apps like Uber or Seamless may not be the same card you want to use to purchase an upwards of $999 phone.

Navigate to Settings, then Wallet & Apple Pay, and then Add Credit or Debit Card to put a new card on your account. If you want to remove the card that's currently saved, tap the card name, scroll down, and tap Remove Card. It also wouldn't hurt to contact your bank card or credit card company ahead of time, to avoid having your account frozen or flagged by the purchase amount.

Choose the model you want ahead of time

Although preorders don't open until October 27, you can browse the finishes, select the capacity, and choose your payment plan ahead of time through the Apple Store app. Doing so will make checkout faster because you've eliminated deliberation process in a process where every second counts.

If you're already enrolled in Apple's iPhone upgrade program, you should get pre-approved to purchase the phone through the Apple Store app, eliminating potential lag from that aspect of the process as well. Pre-approval verifies whether you're eligible to upgrade, then lets you choose your desired model and confirm your carrier details. It won't let you skip the line, meaning you'll still have to wait to place your order at the appointed hour like everyone else, but you'll have fewer hoops to jump through to purchase the phone on October 27.

Check your cellular carrier's store

On Thursday at 11:59 p.m. PT, have your carrier's online store open in a browser tab on a computer or tablet in addition to the Apple Store app on your iPhone. This way you can try both if one store sells out before the other. It's also possible (well okay, all but certain) that the phone will simply shift to backordered status as orders pile up, at which point you'll have to decide how long you can stand waiting.

But if all else fails and the iPhone X does sell out before you're able to buy it, the next best thing to standing in line for one at stores when it launches on November 3, is signing up for availability email alerts through your carrier, if they're offered.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME