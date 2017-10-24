Following the New York Times report that Fox News renewed Bill O'Reilly's contract in January despite knowing he had reached a $32 million sexual harassment settlement with former Fox legal analyst Lis Wiehl, Stephen Colbert tore into the TV host.
"We’re in, sadly, the midst of a flurry of sexual harassment and assault allegations against some pretty big names in showbiz. Producers like Harvey Weinstein, directors like James Toback, even former reality-show hosts," Colbert said as a picture of President Donald Trump flashed onscreen during Monday's episode of The Late Show. "And of course, former Fox News pundit...Bill O'Reilly. We already knew that O'Reilly had previously settled five sexual harassment claims. Now, it has come out that it's an even half-dozen because it's being reported that back in January, O'Reilly made yet another payout to a woman alleging sexual harassment. This one for a record $32 million, which is exactly the sort of thing you do when you're innocent."
Watch the full clip below.