Following the New York Times report that Fox News renewed Bill O'Reilly's contract in January despite knowing he had reached a $32 million sexual harassment settlement with former Fox legal analyst Lis Wiehl, Stephen Colbert tore into the TV host.

"We’re in, sadly, the midst of a flurry of sexual harassment and assault allegations against some pretty big names in showbiz. Producers like Harvey Weinstein , directors like James Toback , even former reality-show hosts," Colbert said as a picture of President Donald Trump flashed onscreen during Monday's episode of The Late Show . "And of course, former Fox News pundit...Bill O'Reilly. We already knew that O'Reilly had previously settled five sexual harassment claims. Now, it has come out that it's an even half-dozen because it's being reported that back in January, O'Reilly made yet another payout to a woman alleging sexual harassment. This one for a record $32 million, which is exactly the sort of thing you do when you're innocent."

Watch the full clip below.