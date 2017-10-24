The Internet Is Having Too Much Meme Fun With Trump's New Hats

President Donald Trump speaks at a ceremony awarding U.S. Army Capt. Gary Rose, of Huntsville, Alabama, with the Medal of Honor during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House Oct. 23, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee—Getty Images

Ahead of Halloween eve, the Trump team has been getting into the spooky spirit by selling a limited edition Halloween pumpkin hat.

With its bright orange and yellow Jack O' Lantern design, the latest "Make America Great Again" has the campaign promise emblazoned on the back, and goes for $45.

President Donald Trump's fire engine red "Make America Great Again" hats became the symbolic go-to topper for supporters, but appropriating the Jack O' Lantern for political purposes is perhaps the most inevitable meme-able merchandise move .

Eric Trump's wife Lara shared the seasonal new accessory was available for sale on the site on Monday morning.

Predictably, the orange color and pumpkin aesthetic made it too easy for the internet to draw comparisons to Trump's look. Comedians have long compared Trump's head to the seasonal gourd, and the irony was not lost on his critics.

“Trump Camp misses irony of promoting an orange-faced Trump-themed hat.” https://t.co/NZjkxphkqd - The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) October 23, 2017

Even Samantha Bee weighed in.

You… made a Trump hat… featuring… an orange ghoul? 😂https://t.co/XRAfc0oW4Y - Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) October 23, 2017

Ridiculous? Yes. But Trumpkins are buying them like crazy.https://t.co/4XEfXWlRuA - Andrew Bradford (@deepleftAndrew) October 24, 2017

LOLOLOL - is that a joke? You made an orange MAGA hat?! Is that donald? You all are the least self-aware bunch I've ever seen. - LittleBlueDot (@LittleBlueDotTx) October 23, 2017

Omg people they have a PUMPKIN hat for magats. The shameless greed and aggressive lack of self awareness is peak Trump. #LOL #mademyday https://t.co/FJrLxUZtum - Molly Beck (@GollyGMollyB) October 23, 2017

It is the right color!! Just needs some yellowish straw hair on top. - Christy Hurt (@ChurtHurt) October 23, 2017

Hat Trick...or Treat? Pres's Daughter-in-Law Lara Trump Selling Orange, Scary Pumpkin Designed MAGA Hats for Halloween. Irony Not Included https://t.co/7idhEYhyQZ - Marc Silverstein (@onthemarcmedia) October 23, 2017

So do you think the Trumpanzees see the irony in an Orange Trump Hat with a pumpkin face on it? Probably not right? https://t.co/SMi8rXuCQN - Mario Losasso (@mariolosasso) October 23, 2017

Top trolling from the daughter in law. Selling a Halloween themed Trump face hat. https://t.co/97BhWCrdQu - Bethany Usher (@bethanyusher) October 23, 2017

They made a scary orange face hat! Un-bloody-believable! - ap (@annanotherthng) October 23, 2017

Charlie Brown was invoked.