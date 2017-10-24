Politics
Bob Corker Says Donald Trump Is an 'Utterly Untruthful President'

Ryan Teague Beckwith
10:03 AM ET

Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker harshly criticized President Donald Trump anew on Tuesday, calling him an "utterly untruthful president" and saying he would not support his reelection.

Corker, who is not running for reelection next year, was responding to tweets from Trump attacking him. The tweets appear to have been prompted by Corker's comments that the White House should "step aside" and let Congress take the lead on writing upcoming tax legislation.

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts," Trump said in a string of morning Twitter posts. "Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse [sic] when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!"

Corker responded by repeating his earlier criticism that the White House is being run like "an adult day care center," with staff trying to manage the president's moods.

Trump then went after him again.

In an interview with CNN, Corker then said that "everything [Trump] said today was absolutely untruthful," but he stopped short of calling Trump a liar.

"We grew up in our family not using the l-word, but they're provable untruths," he said. "The president has great difficulty with the truth on many issues."

Corker, who endorsed Trump in 2016, added that he would not support Trump again and said that he is not a role model for children.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Republicans on Capitol Hill Tuesday. He recently told party members in a conference call asking for GOP unity that he's a Republican "inside, out and backwards" and that he's "for the Republicans."

