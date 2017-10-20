Police search for evidence in a cordoned area surrounding the police station in Helsingborg, Sweden, on Oct. 18 2017, after a powerful explosion at the main entrance earlier the same day.

A powerful blast detonated overnight at a police station ripped off the building’s entrance. A dynamite-laced apartment doorway blew a chunk of rubble more than 250-feet away, into the living room of a neighboring building. And a provincial town was put on lockdown after a suspected car-bombing.

There have been at least five bomb blasts or scares in Sweden since the early hours of Friday, Oct. 13. These incidents have rocked the Scandinavian nation, and have added fuel to the alt-right’s campaign to use the country as a cautionary paradigm of liberal immigration policies gone astray.

Here’s what you need to know.

The bombs:

No one was reportedly injured or killed in any of the incidents.

Overnight on Oct. 13, a strong explosion caused extensive damage to an apartment building in the Swedish city of Malmö, which has been experiencing a rise in gang violence and gun murders. In January, the area police chief called for the public's help in clamping down on mafia-like activity. On Oct. 16, police, forensics experts and bomb technicians rushed to the scene after an explosion caused by a suspected car bombing in Malmö. An explosion at a police station in Helsingborg on Oct. 18 damaged the station entrance, and shattered windows of nearby buildings. Police have blamed the attack on criminal networks. The town of Norrköping was placed on lockdown on Oct. 18 after reports of a suspected car bomb. Around 9:30pm on Oct. 19 , police received a distress call about a suspected explosive in the stairwell of an apartment building in Malmö.

Why this matters:

Crime in Sweden has become a highly politicized since U.S. President Donald Trump used the country as an example of how more open immigration policies supposedly result in upsurges of crime. In a now widely ridiculed gaffe, the president cited a non-existent incident “ last night in Sweden ” during a speech in February.

Alt-right talking heads have rallied around the remarks, using any episode of violence in Sweden as evidence that the president presciently exposed the nation’s spiraling moral decrepitude.

What’s being said about it:

Paul Joseph Watson, a contributor at conspiracy website infowars.com said the recent series of bombings highlight how President Trump was lambasted, “only to be proven right.” He added: “Since the country accepted hundreds of thousands of Muslim migrants, low level urban terrorism has become commonplace in Sweden, which has a number of infamous Islamic ghettos."

Breitbart, which has lamented Sweden’s ostensible fall from utopia to “grenade attack capital,” has speculated the police station blast was an act of terrorism, even though there is no evidence that any terrorist organization was involved in any of the recent incidents.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven called the police station blast "an attack against our democracy", and urged cops to get tougher on crime.

Malmö police chief Stefan Sintéus has suggested bolstering the local police force with soldiers.

Bottomline facts: