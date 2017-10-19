Politics
Search
Sign In
RetailThere Will Soon Be a Target in All 50 States
Target Vermont
moviesHere's Your First Look at Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding in the I, Tonya Trailer
ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
George W. Bush‘Bigotry Seems Emboldened.’ Read George W. Bush's Speech Attacking Nationalism in Politics
Bush Center Forum, New York, USA - 19 Oct 2017
Donald Trump

President Trump Gave Himself a ‘10’ for His Response to Puerto Rico

Ryan Teague Beckwith
3:08 PM ET

President Trump gave his administration a "10" on its handling of the hurricane in Puerto Rico.

Speaking in the Oval Office with the island territory's governor at his side, Trump said that he was satisfied with how emergency managers had handled the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, despite widespread water and power shortages.

"I'd say it was a 10," he told reporters, repeating twice that he would grade it a "10."

The death toll from the hurricane is now at 48, with about 117 people still unaccounted for. Roughly 3 million Puerto Ricans, or more than 80% of the island's residents, don't have power. Nearly half of Puerto Rico's sewage treatment plants are out of service. Hundreds of thousands of residents are without adequate drinking water, leading some to get water from polluted Superfund sites.

"All of the armed forces, what they've done has been — Army, Navy, the Marines, the Air Force, all of the goods dropped in. Helicopters that weren't even meant for this purpose, all of a sudden, they're delivering food and services," said Trump. "I would give a 10."

Trump also asked Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello how he did.

"Governor, I just want to maybe ask you a question, because for the spirit of these people that have worked so hard, and so long, like Tom and like Brock and like so many others, did the United States, did our government -- when we came in, did we do a great job? Military? First responders? FEMA?" he asked. "Did we do a great job?"

Rossello remarked that Trump "responded immediately" and has been on the phone with him almost every day since the disaster.

"Do we need to do a lot more? Of course we do," he said. "And I think everybody over here recognizes there's a lot of work to be done in Puerto Rico. But with your leadership, sir, and with everybody here, we're committed to achieving that in the long run."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME