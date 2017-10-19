U.S.
Search
Sign In
Trump Administration'It Stuns Me.' Trump's Chief of Staff Accuses Democratic Congresswoman of Politicizing Solider's Death
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly speaks to the media at the White House on Oct. 19, 2017.
fashionTwisted Sister's Dee Snider Is Not Here for the Non-Rock Fans in Band T-Shirts
"Hatchet" 10th Anniversary Celebration - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
RetailThere Will Soon Be a Target in All 50 States
Target Vermont
University White Nationalists
Protesters demonstrate ahead of white nationalist Richard Spencer's speech at the University of Florida on Oct. 19, 2017, in Gainesville, Fla. Jason Dearen—AP
Florida

'We Don't Want Your Nazi Hate.' Protesters Drown Out Richard Spencer's University of Florida Speech

Katie Reilly
4:25 PM ET

White nationalist Richard Spencer's speech at the University of Florida on Thursday was disrupted by dozens of protesters with raised fists who booed and chanted, "Go home, Spencer."

Outside, hundreds of protesters gathered in opposition to the speech, holding signs and shouting, "We don't want your Nazi hate."

The event was the latest example of a public university grappling with debates over free speech when it comes to visits from controversial far-right speakers and ensuing protests. In August, Spencer organized the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Va., which resulted in violence that left one woman dead. And clashes have erupted at Spencer's other campus events in the past year, including those at Auburn University and Texas A&M University.

Anticipation for the University of Florida speech led Florida Gov. Rick Scott to declare a state of emergency, warning that the "threat of a potential emergency is imminent."

At a press conference ahead of his speech, Spencer, who has argued for the creation of a "white ethno-state," defended his previous comments about "peaceful ethnic cleansing" and spoke about white European identity. He criticized the protesters opposed to his presence on campus.

"I think the fact that someone might be uncomfortable with someone who is talking about ideas — that seems to be actually justification for me to be here," Spencer said, deriding universities as a "nursery school for young adults."

"It is a place where we need, desperately need, to talk about controversial and, you could say, dangerous ideas," he said.

Spencer credited the university — a public institution bound by First Amendment rights — with supporting his right to speak.

"For the record, I don't stand behind racist Richard Spencer. I stand with those who reject and condemn Spencer’s vile and despicable message," University of Florida President Kent Fuchs said on Twitter in response.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME