World
Search
Sign In
North KoreaNorth Korea's 'Hotel of Doom' May Finally Be Opening After Decades of Delay
Daily Life In Pyongyang
Google DoodleAstrophysicist S. Chandrasekhar's Life is Being Celebrated With a New Google Doodle
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EducationA Michigan University Is Offering the First-Ever Degree in Marijuana Studies
Inside The Sense of Healing Facility As Pot-Growing Expands, Power Demands Tax U.S. Electricity Grids
Chinese newspapers report on Abe's WWII statement
Chinese newspapers report on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's statement to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in their Aug. 15, 2015, editions.  Kyodo
China

The China Daily Has Pulled its Recent Column on Sexual Assault After an Online Backlash

Eli Meixler
12:46 AM ET

The English-language state-owned China Daily has taken down a column that claimed sexual assault was less prevalent in China than in the West after a backlash.

The column, titled "Weinstein case demonstrates cultural differences" (still available in cached form here), favorably contrasted China's "commendable values and virtues" to the ever-widening scandal around Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of a pattern of predatory sexual misbehavior and assault spanning three decades. (On October 17, Weinstein resigned from the board of the Weinstein Company.)

Chinese state media often attempts to portray endemic social problems in the West — including police brutality and mass political protests — as nonexistent in China.

Related

19th National Congress Of The Communist Party Of China (CPC) - Opening Ceremony
ChinaXi Jinping's Party Congress Speech Leaves No Doubts Over His Leadership Role
China
Xi Jinping's Party Congress Speech Leaves No Doubts Over His Leadership Role

In the controversial column, Sava Hassan, a Canadian-Egyptian educator and periodic China Daily contributor, wrote that "one may wonder what causes these frequent occurrences of sexual harassment in the U.S." before inviting the reader to "compare this to its limited incidences in China."

Hassan then went on to claim that in China, sexual assault "is not as common as in the West", a disparity he attributes to "Chinese traditional values and conservative attitudes [that] tend to safeguard women against inappropriate behavior from members of the opposite gender".

Hassan's column was removed a day later after it elicited outrage on social media, with many pointing out that while censorship and conservative social mores worked to discourage reporting sexual violence, the problem is as pervasive in China as elsewhere. "[The] Reality of course is that the problem is rampant in both—all—places," Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights watch tweeted.

According to a 2011 study by the UN Population Fund in China, 39% of Chinese women have experienced physical or sexual violence perpetrated by a partner, while 52% of men admitted to having committed domestic or sexual violence.

A survey of Chinese university students published year by the China Family Planning Association (CFPA) found that over 30% experienced sexual harassment or violence.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME