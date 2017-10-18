Ideas
Five Best Ideas

We Could Build a Better Facebook

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Could we build a better Facebook?

By Alexandra Samuel in JSTOR Daily

2. Puerto Rico’s devastation could open the door to a revolutionary power grid.

By Lewis M. Milford and Mark Muro at the Brookings Institution

3. Forget Mars. Humans should set their space colony sights on this moon of Saturn.

By Amanda Hendrix in NPR’s 13.7: Cosmos and Culture

4. Missile defense probably won’t save us from a North Korean attack.

By Ankit Panda and Vipin Narang at War on the Rocks

5. Does science need more mavericks — or do they just cause problems?

By Adrian Currie in Aeon

