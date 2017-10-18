U.S.
Search
Sign In
ChinaXi Jinping's Party Congress Speech Leaves No Doubts Over His Leadership Role
19th National Congress Of The Communist Party Of China (CPC) - Opening Ceremony
FranceFrench Women Have Their Own Anti-Sexual Harassment Campaign: 'Expose Your Pig'
FRANCE-RIGHTS-HARASSMENT-PROTEST
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BangladeshThe Rohingya Exodus Surges Again, With 20,000 More Arriving at the Bangladesh Border
BANGLADESH-MYANMAR-UNREST-REFUGEE
Transportation

The Officers Involved in a United Airlines Passenger's Forced Removal Have Been Fired

Kevin Lui
5:11 AM ET

Two aviation officers have been fired, and two others suspended , over the forced removal of a United Airlines passenger from his flight.

CNN reports that the employees — three Department of Aviation security officers and a sergeant — were found by the city's Office of Inspector General to have "mishandled a nonthreatening situation that resulted in a physically violent forcible removal of a passenger."

The probe also found that the officers, none of whom were named in the report, gave "misleading statements and deliberately removed material facts from their reports."

It was not immediately clear if the disciplined officers included any of the three placed on leave following the incident.

Footage filmed by other passengers showed that aviation officers dragged Dr. David Dao by his hands and feet down the aisle of an Apr. 9 flight bound for Louisville, Kentucky. Dao lost two teeth and broke his nose as a result, and attorneys said he was left deeply traumatized by the episode.

Videos showing the forced removal quickly spread online and caused uproar. United came under fire for how Dao was removed from the flight, as well as for how it initially responded to reports of the incident.

First calling the passenger "disruptive and belligerent" and claiming that the flight was overbooked, the airline later conceded that the flight was not actually overbooked.

Thomas Demetrio, Dao's attorney, said that the case is "a lesson to be learnt" for law enforcement, reports CNN.

"Do not state something that is clearly contrary to video viewed by the world," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME