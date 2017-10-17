Newsfeed
celebrities

Game of Thrones Star Lena Headey Says 'Furious' Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Her

Megan McCluskey
12:39 PM ET

Lena Headey just became the latest actor to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. The Game of Thrones star took to Twitter Tuesday to share the story of two separate occasions when the longtime Hollywood producer allegedly made unwanted sexual advances toward her.

The first incident reportedly occurred when she attended the 2005 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of The Brothers Grimm.

"At one point Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water," she wrote. I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture, I just laughed it off, I was genuinely shocked."

Headey said there was a second incident that occurred when she met up with Weinstein for breakfast during a trip to Los Angeles and he asked her to go up to his hotel room with him. "We walked to the lift and the energy shifted, my whole body went into high alert, the lift was going up and I said to Harvey, I'm not interested in anything other than work," she wrote. "I had such a strong sense of don't come near me. He was silent after I spoke, furious."

Weinstein is facing a number of accusations from various women ranging from sexual assault to rape. He has denied allegations of non-consensual sexual contact.

