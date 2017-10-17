Ideas
Five Best Ideas

We’ve Got the Wrong Idea About ‘Processed Food‘

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. We’ve got the wrong idea about ‘processed food.’

By Jenny Splitter in the Cut

2. Pink ribbons are everywhere this month. Here’s how to keep the support going.

By Gillian Kline at Thrive Global

3. This is one reason why we’re so bad at understanding Africa.

By Abdi Latif Dahir in Quartz

4. If you drive less than 10,000 miles a year, you probably shouldn’t own a car.

By F. Todd Davidson and Michael E. Webber in Citylab

5. Movie theaters should have intermissions.

By Nick Douglas at Lifehacker

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Follow TIME