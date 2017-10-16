U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
moviesBlack Panther Looks Like Marvel's Most Ambitious Movie Yet in New Trailer
astronomyA Groundbreaking Astronomy Discovery Gave Scientists Their Best Look Ever at How Gold Was Created
Artwork of Colliding Neutron Stars
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Video GamesThis Is When You Can Play Doom on the Nintendo Switch
Bergdahl Being Treated At U.S. Military Hospital In Germany
In this undated image provided by the U.S. Army, Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl poses in front of an American flag.  U.S. Army—Getty Images
Military

Bowe Bergdahl Has Pleaded Guilty to Deserting an Army Base in Afghanistan

Melissa Chan
Updated: 10:33 AM ET | Originally published: 10:30 AM ET

U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who was captured by the Taliban after walking off his military base in Afghanistan, has pleaded guilty to charges related to the high-profile incident.

Bergdahl faced a court-martial Monday in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where on Monday he pleaded guilty to charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, the Associated Press reports.

The Taliban captured Bergdahl in 2009 after the soldier had suddenly left his post. Bergdahl was held as a prisoner of war for five years until President Barack Obama negotiated Bergdahl’s release in May 2014 in exchange for five Taliban leaders held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Read more: TIME's 2014 Cover Story on Bergdahl's Return

Bergdahl had been lambasted as a traitor for abandoning his unit. Among his fiercest critics was now-President Donald Trump. In a previously unaired interview, obtained by ABC News, Bergdahl tells a British filmmaker he felt his detractors would keep him from having a fair trial.

“We may as well go back to kangaroo courts and lynch mobs that got what they wanted,” the 31-year-old Idaho native said. “The people who want to hang me, you’re never going to convince those people.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME