8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling From Carnival Cruise Ship in Miami

Carnival's Glory cruise ship stands docked prior to departure at the Port of Miami in Miami, Florida, U.S. on March 9, 2014. Christina Mendenhall—Bloomberg/Getty Images

An 8-year-old girl has died after falling two stories from a Carnival cruise ship docked at the PortMiami seaport Saturday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The girl fell from a balcony to the ship's lower deck around 8:15 a.m., police said, according to NBC Miami.

The girl was taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in "extremely critical condition," where she later succumbed to her injuries, NBC reports.

Miami Fire Rescue captain Ignatius Carroll told the Miami Herald that Miami-Dade rescue workers attempted to perform CPR on the child.

"The ship's medical team responded immediately and the child was transported to the ship's medical center," Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement. "She was subsequently transferred via ambulance to a local hospital. The ship's command immediately contacted Miami-Dade Police Department which is on site.

"Our most heartfelt care and concern is with the family at this very difficult time," the cruise line added.