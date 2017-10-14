Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
londonDuchess of Cambridge's Uncle Charged With Assault in London
Britain Goldsmith
Las VegasLas Vegas Gunman Targeted Jet Fuel Tanks and Responding Police
damaged windows in Mandalay Hotel after Stephen Paddock shot into crowd of people
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
VaticanVatican Court Convicts Ex-Children's Hospital President for Diverting Donations to Renovate Cardinal's Flat
Vatican Pope Hospital
Health Care

President Trump Brags About Drop in Health Insurance Stocks

Aric Jenkins
10:22 AM ET

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to praise his executive order on health care, saying health insurance stocks "plunged" after he signed it.

"Very proud of my Executive Order which will allow greatly expanded access and far lower costs for HealthCare. Millions of people benefit!" President Trump wrote.

Related

President Trump Departs White House En Route To Pennsylvania
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Had a Busy Week. Catch Up With What Mattered in 5 Minutes
Donald Trump
President Trump Had a Busy Week. Catch Up With What Mattered in 5 Minutes

"Health Insurance stocks, which have gone through the roof during the ObamaCare years, plunged yesterday after I ended their Dems windfall!" he added.

Molina Healthcare, Centene and Anthem were among the insurance providers to experience notable declines in stock a day after Trump announced his order to kill key Obamacare payments, CNBC reported.

Trump signed the executive order on Thursday, saying it would increase competition and choice within the health care market. More small businesses can now collectively purchase health care, and limits on short-term insurance plans will be rolled back as a result of the order.

But some analysts believe the move will only destabilize the marketplace, saying more consumers will seek cheaper, but less-effective insurance plans instead of Obamacare.

"Today's executive order will allow health insurance plans that cover fewer benefits and offer fewer consumer protections," Tom Nickels, executive vice president of the American Hospital Association, said in a statement. "In addition, these provisions could destabilize the individual and small group markets, leaving millions of Americans who need comprehensive coverage to manage chronic and other pre-existing conditions, as well as protection against unforeseen illness and injury, without affordable options."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME