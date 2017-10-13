Newsfeed
Key Speakers At The Bloomberg Global Business Forum
Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., speaks during the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. The forum, hosted during UN General Assembly week, brings leaders to work together, through on-the-record mainstage discussions and private bilateral and multilateral meetings, to address the most pressing economic issues facing us today. Photographer: Misha Friedman/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
viral

The Internet Is All Over Tim Cook's iPhone Casually Escaping His Pocket

Raisa Bruner
3:31 PM ET

When you're the CEO and head evangelist of one of the world's biggest technology companies, it's important for you to rep your products around the clock — and to make sure they function smoothly whenever the public is looking.

And while Apple boss Tim Cook's iPhone isn't exactly malfunctioning, the internet is getting some good laughs from his very human mishap with the smartphone.

During a question-and-answer event onstage to help launch an entrepreneurship incubator at Oxford University this week, a seated Cook had serious difficulty keeping his not-yet-released iPhone X in his pants pocket. Audience members captured the device making a casual escape for it over the course of the session — until Cook couldn't help but sneak a peek at his phone once it was no longer put away.

"Perfect way to smoothly check your notifications," joked one Twitter account. "Next year Apple, reinvent the pants," added another on Reddit.

If you're reading, Cook, don't worry: happens to the best of us.

