viral

The Internet Is Freaking Out About the First Friday the 13th Happening in October in 11 Years

Cady Lang
11:58 AM ET

For those invested in superstition, Friday the 13th is a date generally associated with bad luck. This year, however, for the first time in 11 years, Friday the 13th is happening during the month of October, a.k.a. a month-long lead-up to Halloween.

As might be expected, this appropriately spooky timing has got the Internet freaking out over the spook potential of today. While some Internet users have leaned into other elements of superstition by tweeting out photos of their black cats, others have taken a proactive approach to combating bad luck by showing talismans like four-leaf clovers. See the best of the Internet's thoughts about the first October Friday the 13th in 11 years below.

Some Halloween enthusiasts avidly welcomed the unlucky date.

While others had some less excited feelings about it.

Some had equally superstitious solutions to potential bad luck.

While others referenced the villain of the Friday the 13th movies.

Follow TIME