Five Best Ideas

It’s Time For Holiday Shopping Season to Go

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. It’s time for the holiday shopping season to go.

By Denise Lee Yohn in Harvard Business Review

2. How online dating has increased interracial marriage — and might be changing marriage all together.

By Emerging Technology from the arXiv

3. Our driverless future will depend on humans making real maps of the nation’s roads.

By Steven Levy in Backchannel by Wired

4. The future of ground warfare — armed robots — could be fighting in Ukraine by next year.

By Patrick Tucker at DefenseOne

5. Wikipedia is the world’s most viewed medical resource. Doctors should be updating it.

By Gwinyai Masukume, Lisa Kipersztok, Thomas Shafee, Diptanshu Das, and James Heilman in STAT News

