mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
EminemDonald Trump and Eminem Weren't Always Enemies. Here's Proof
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
Donald TrumpDonald Trump Keeps Cursing. Here's Why It Might Help Him
US President Donald Trump addresses a rally for Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) at the Von Braun Civic Center September 22, 2017 in Huntsville, Alabama.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Kansas'Flabbergasted.' More Than 70 Children Are Missing From Foster Care
Kansas Legislature Returns, Topeka, USA - 27 Apr 2017
Cara Delevingne Book Signing
Cara Delevingne attends the signing of her debut Young Adult novel 'Mirror, Mirror' at Waterstones Piccadilly on October 4, 2017 in London, England.  Tristan Fewings—Getty Images
movies

Cara Delevingne Speaks Out on Meeting With Harvey Weinstein: 'I Felt Very Powerless and Scared'

Mahita Gajanan
3:20 PM ET

As allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein continue to pile up, Cara Delevingne spoke out about what she said happened when she was summoned to a meeting with the powerful Hollywood producer.

In statements posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, Delevingne said Weinstein told her early in her career that if she was gay or "decided to be with a woman especially in public," she would not make it as a successful actor in Hollywood. Delevingne said that a year or two after that conversation, she went to a meeting with Weinstein at a hotel lobby and was invited to his room. She declined at first, but ended up going after an assistant told Delevingne her car was not ready, she said.

Another woman was in the room, Delevingne said, and Weinstein asked them to kiss. To "make the situation better" Delevingne said she began to sing instead, in the hopes of creating the more "professional" atmosphere of an audition, and then said she had to leave.

Related

1st Annual AutFest International Film Festival
movies'I Am Saddened and Angry.' Ben Affleck Speaks Out Amid Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegations
movies
'I Am Saddened and Angry.' Ben Affleck Speaks Out Amid Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegations

"He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips," Delevingne said. "I stopped him and managed to get out the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie."

Delevingne's description of her experience with Weinstein, who was fired from the Weinstein Company Sunday, comes amid mounting allegations that the producer has sexually harassed numerous women over decades, as the New York Times first reported last week. Two new pieces published this week in the Times and The New Yorker highlight claims of rape, sexual harassment and assault from actors including Asia Argento, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Lucia Evans. Actors Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette have also come forward with sexual harassment claims against Weinstein, and celebrities who have worked with the producer have condemned his behavior, including Meryl Streep and Judi Dench.

When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call from‎ Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call....i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....i thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out....I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

A spokesperson for Weinstein, in similar statements to the Times and The New Yorker, denied the allegations. "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," spokesperson Sallie Hofmeister told The New Yorker. "Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."

Delevingne said she had felt guilty and fearful following her encounter with Weinstein, and she is relieved to have shared her experience publicly.

"This is only the beginning. In every industry and especially in Hollywood, men abuse their power using fear and get away with it," she said. "This must stop. The more we talk about it, the less power we give them."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME