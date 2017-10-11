Newsfeed
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Show
Gustavo Caballero—Getty Images for BET
entertainment

How Cardi B Paid Homage to New York With Her BET Hip Hop Awards Performance

Cady Lang
1:10 PM ET

As any Cardi B fan will tell you, the record-breaking rapper is immensely proud to be a "regular, degular, schmegular girl from the Bronx."

So it should come as no surprise that Cardi paid homage to her borough with her performance of hit "Bodak Yellow" at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards by performing on a set that looked like it could have been a New York City street corner, complete with a bodega, a barber shop, street benches, and background dancers that played dice and did pull-ups.

The former Love & Hip-Hop star made her entrance from the doors of the bodega, where she emerged in a floor-length fur coat and statement sunglasses before performing a riveting rendition of "Bodak Yellow" that the audience enthusiastically rapped along to. Her memorable performance wasn't the only highlight of the night for Cardi; she also took home top honors that night including Hustler of the Year, Single of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Watch the full performance here.

