Bringing a gift for your host when you're visiting from out of town is often a courteous move and something that Turkmenistan's president, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov obviously believes in as he brought quite the gift for Russian president Vladimir Putin on a trip to the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi.

During their meeting, Berdimuhamedov revealed that he had brought a Turkmen shepherd puppy dog, which he then proceeded to pick up by the scruff of its neck and handed to Putin, who seemed to be surprised but pleased with the canine, even going so far to give it a cuddle and a kiss.

According to Reuters , Berdimuhamedov told Putin upon gifting the pup that the animal was a connecting factor between the two. "We have a common friend," he said. "This is the world’s unique alabai dog. And today I brought this little alabai with me."

Putin has named the puppy Verny, which means "faithful" in Russian.