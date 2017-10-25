U.S.
Search
Sign In
NAACPFlying on American Airlines Could Be 'Unsafe' for Black Passengers, NAACP Warns
LaGuardia Airport, New York City
LouisianaShooter on the Run After Killing 2 Students at Grambling State University
A police crime scene tape close-up
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EnvironmentThe EPA's Chemical Review Would Exclude Millions of Tons of Toxins
Deadly Chemicals
Children Trick Or Treat In Brooklyn On Halloween
People trick-or-treat in a Brooklyn neighborhood on Halloween night on October 31, 2015 in New York City. Spencer Platt—Getty Images
halloween

How Old Is Too Old to Trick-Or-Treat on Halloween?

Mahita Gajanan
8:00 AM ET

As Halloween approaches, a long-debated question arises: How old is too old to go trick-or-treating?

The answers vary. One town in Canada has drawn a hard line with a bylaw announced in September that bans anyone older than 16 from trick-or-treating and hits any rule-breakers with a $200 fine. But to parenting and etiquette experts, the rules are not always so clear.

There is no widely accepted cutoff age for older children who want to wear costumes and demand candy on Oct. 31, experts say. Most teenagers stop dressing up and trick-or-treating somewhere between the ages of 12 and 16 — but that doesn’t necessarily mean it's bad manners for them to go door-to-door, as long as they are polite while out on the streets.

“The big concerns I have are that younger kids get priority,” said Lizzie Post, co-president at the Emily Post Institute, which offers advice on etiquette. “You want to make sure younger kids are getting the chance and the opportunity, but I don’t want to discourage teens from enjoying this as long they’re behaving well.”

Other recommendations for teenagers who want to trick-or-treat include wearing costumes that are not too scary, so younger children feel comfortable, saying please and thank you when taking candy, and embodying a friendly (not spooky) spirit of Halloween — hold off on the tricks and the treats will come without much complaint.

The responsibility to make sure trick-or-treating goes smoothly for children of all ages also lies with parents and the adults who are giving out candy, says education psychologist and parenting writer Michele Borba. If teenagers want to trick-or-treat, parents should figure out why and work with the local community to ensure Halloween night works for everyone. This could include setting specific timeframes for teenagers to trick-or-treat, making it clear to the neighborhood that kids of all ages will be out on Halloween, or having teenagers lend a hand with managing younger children.

"For kids who still want to trick-or-treat, how about going with younger siblings? Big kids helping little kids — that could be a very positive experience," Borba says.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME