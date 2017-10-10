Ideas
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
ArtLeonardo Da Vinci's Last Jesus Portrait Is Up for Grabs If You Have $100 Million Lying Around
Christie's Press Conference
CrimeA Man Called His Wife at Work to Tell Her He Killed Their 17-Month-Old Daughter, Police Say
Jeremy Main, 38, turned himself in for killing his 17-month-old daughter
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesThe New Star Wars Trailer Inspired Meme Greatness
Saturday Night Live - Season 41
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Flatliners" - Arrivals
Actor Michael Douglas attends the premiere of "Flatliners" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on September 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.  Jason LaVeris—FilmMagic
Nobel Peace Prize

Michael Douglas: The World Should Listen to the Nobel Peace Prize Laureates

Michael Douglas
12:58 PM ET
Ideas
Two time Academy Award winning actor/producer Michael Douglas is a United Nations Messenger of Peace focusing on disarmament and abolishing nuclear weapons.

I grew up with nuclear civil defense drills. I was told if I saw a bright light to duck under my wooden desk. When I would visit my father in Hollywood, he had a bomb shelter at his house. It was part of our consciousness early on.

Today, nine nations together have 15,000 nuclear weapons. Each more powerful than the one that destroyed Hiroshima. Some leaders swear they will never use these weapons; some threaten to use them tomorrow. All are fallible human beings capable of making a mistake that could end the world as we know it.

I've felt for a long time that we weren't talking about this danger enough. Well, we are now. Whether it's Kim Jong Un in North Korea or Donald Trump in the White House, hardly a week goes by when we are not reading about the possibility of nuclear war.

Related

ICAN Executive director Beatrice Fihn (L) reacts next to coordinator Daniel Hogstan (R) during a press conference after ICAN won the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6, 2017 in Geneva.
Nobel Peace PrizeHow the World is Reacting to ICAN Winning the Nobel Peace Prize
Nobel Peace Prize
How the World is Reacting to ICAN Winning the Nobel Peace Prize

So I was pleasantly surprised by the decision to award the Nobel Peace Prize this year to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN. The Nobel Committee said they gave the prize to the group "for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons."

I know the leader of this peace network, Beatrice Fihn. We met last year in Geneva when I was there talking with United Nations officials and civil society groups about working more closely together on this cause. She and her colleagues are dreamers, in the best sense. They had a dream of a treaty that could ban nuclear weapons, just the way we have banned chemical weapons and biological weapons.

When we talked last year, I supported their dream, but had my doubts about their plan. Turns out, they were right. It took years of work, but they helped convince over 120 countries to gather at the United Nations and approve a nuclear ban treaty this summer. It is just the first step; none of the nuclear-armed countries agree with this ban. It is not clear how we convince them to join, or exactly how the ban would work.

The vision, however, is correct. The only way to eliminate the global nuclear danger is to eliminate all nuclear weapons. These weapons are not our greatest security, they are our greatest threat.

And it's getting worse. As the Nobel Committee said, we live in a world where the risk of nuclear weapons being used is greater than it has been for a long time. Allies of President Trump seem to agree, with one senator warning this week that his policies could set the nation "on the path to World War III."

The President, all by himself, without checking with any of his top security advisors, can launch nuclear weapons within four minutes of his command. No one can overrule him. Once launched, the missiles cannot be recalled. And he is planning to spend over one trillion dollars on new nuclear weapons.

We are lucky to have a new generation take up this fight. ICAN is one of dozens of groups that I've been proud to work with on this great crusade like Ploughshares Fund, Global Zero and the Nuclear Threat Initiative. As my fellow New Yorker, John Lennon, said, "you may think that we are dreamers, but we're not the only ones. I hope someday you'll join us."

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME