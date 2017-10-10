Tech
Video Games

Nintendo's Super NES Classic Is Back In Stock at These Stores

Matt Peckham
11:44 AM ET

If you're on the prowl for Nintendo's $79 Super NES Classic mini-console released on September 29, your odds of finding one just got a little better.

GameStop says it's received additional SNES Classic units, and they're available in stores effective immediately. If you'd rather buy online, GameStop says standalone units as well as bundles (the SNES Classic with novelty items at substantially higher prices) will be available starting Wednesday, October 11. Stores will begin receiving their allotments today, finishing out by Thursday, says the retailer.

Subsidiary ThinkGeek will also sell units, both in stores starting today, October 10, and online starting Thursday, October 11.

Like last year's NES Classic, Nintendo has struggled to match demand for its latest throwback miniature game system. When retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart initiated SNES Classic preorders on August 22, they burned through their allotments in minutes. Scattershot availability followed, but retailers pulled up their moats shortly thereafter. Buyers then had to wait until September 29 to have another go, but the system vanished once more. Scalpers have thus been able to sell the system for roughly double its asking price — less than the NES Classic tends to go for relative to its lower $59 tag, but still exorbitant.

