You Can Now Buy Taco Bell Merchandise at Forever 21

If you ever aspired to wear a Taco Bell-themed bodysuit, Forever 21 is making your dreams come true this week.

In a collaboration between the fast food and the fast fashion brands , the Forever 21 x Taco Bell collection launches Oct. 11, featuring themed tops, bodysuits and cropped hoodies for women, sweatshirts, hoodies and anorak jackets for men and graphic t-shirts, pullovers and hoodies for girls. The collection is "inspired by iconic graphics that each brand is known for and set against a mix of playfully vibrant prints," according to a press release from Taco Bell.

The collection will be for sale online at Forever21.com and in select stores starting Wednesday.

The clothes will get a Taco Bell-spin with designs submitted by the public on social media using the hashtag #F21xTacoBell — the designs will be incorporated into a runway event displaying the clothes on Oct. 10.

Check out the collection for some new taco- and hot sauce-themed clothes here .