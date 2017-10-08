Vice President Mike Pence Leaves Football Game After Players Kneel During National Anthem

Vice President Mike Pence left a football game in Indiana Sunday after players from the San Francisco 49ers reportedly knelt during the national anthem.

"President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem ," Pence said in a series of tweets. "While everyone is entitled to their own opinion, I don't think its too much to ask NFL players to respect the flag and our national anthem."

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ - Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Pence, the former governor of Indiana, was attending a game of the Indianapolis Colts, who were playing a home game against the San Francisco 49ers — Colin Kaepernick's former team. It appeared only members of the 49ers knelt during the anthem, not the Colts, according to the Indianapolis Star. Pence pointed this discrepancy out in a tweet, posting a picture of himself and his wife Karen standing during the anthem, and writing, "We were proud to stand - with all our colts- for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem."

Last year, Kaepernick, who was playing as a quarterback for the 49ers at the time, routinely knelt during the National Anthem as a silent protest against racial injustice in America.

Kaepernick's protest morphed into a kneeling movement last month after President Donald Trump sparked controversy when he referred to NFL players who took a knee during the anthem as "sons of bi---es" during a campaign rally in Alabama. More than 100 NFL players and owners linked arms and knelt before and during the anthem following Trump's attack.

Trump said in a tweet that he had asked Pence to leave the stadium if any players kneeled during the national anthem, claiming such actions were disrespectful.